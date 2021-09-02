Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Two persons lost their lives while three others sustained varying degrees of injury in a motor accident at Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra state on Wednesday.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The crash which occurred at Ekulo River Oraifite along Owerri-Onitsha road around 6.55pm, involved an ash color Toyota Sienna car.

An eye witness said the driver was on high speed when he suddenly rammed into a ditch ocassioned by loss of control.

Confirming the incident, State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the cause of the crash to speed.

He said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue while the victims were taken to the hospital.

While sympathizing with the deceased family, Irelewuyi urged motorist to maintain Safe driving speed limits because speed leads to loss of control.

He said, “A Fatal Crash occurred at Ekulo River Oraifite along Owerri-Onitsha highway today 8th September, 2021 at about 18:55hours.

“The crash involved one vehicle, an Ash color Toyota Sienna with vehicle registration number: ENU609CN. The cause of the fatal crash was attributed to speed.

“Seven people comprising 5 male adult, and 2 female adult were involved in the crash. 3 casualties 2 male, and 1 female sustained varies of injuries. 2 male adult were killed.

“The injured victims were rescued by FRSC personnel to Josephine and Lawrence hospital Oraifite, and 2 male adult was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The corpse of the dead victims were deposited at Restland Mortuary Oraifite. FRSC Officers and men are on ground managing traffic, and ensuring obstructions caused is cleared.

“Traffic rules and regulations should be maintained always