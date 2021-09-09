Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, promised to assist the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, deal with infrastructural deficits of the state.

The president also assured that he would wield his power as the president to deal with security breaches in the state.

Buhari, who spoke while Commissioning the Egbeada-Onitsha bypass road in Owerri, said that he was impressed with the level of development in the state.

He said that no society would make any meaningful progress in the face of insecurity and infrastructural deficits.

Buhari said that his vision of having a secured Nigeria with huge infrastructural progress had marched with what Uzodinma was doing in the state.

The president said, “I have gone round and I am impressed with what I saw. A society without security and infrastructure will not progress and lucky this is where my vision has tallied with the governor of Imo state. I will use my power as enshrined by the constitution to make the governor achieve more.”

Earlier in his speech, the governor urged the president to deal permanently with the issues of insecurity and flooding which he said was ravaging Owerri, the state capital.