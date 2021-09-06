Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The All Progressives Congress (APC)governorship candidate for the forthcoming Nov 6,2021 poll in Anambra state, Senator Uba has assured party faithful to remain steadfast that the party would win the election free, fair and square.

According to him, “We will work hard to win this election”.

Addressing APC members and supporters at Onitsha during a visit to a member of the Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who recently joined APC, -Senator Joy Emordi, said “We will run issue- based campaigns to win the election free, fair and square”.

He used the occasion to formally receive the members who are now joining APC daily from other opposing parties.

Emordi in her remark noted that, “…this is the time for the Ndigbo to join politics at the centre.

“We should join hands to make Nigeria great and there is no other way to do it than to work with the party at the centre.

“I dont have any fear that APC win the November 6 governorship election; and by the grace of God, with the quality of politicians from different parties joining the fray, it will happen”, she noted.

Other to political bigwigs in the state including the former Minister of State for Aviation, Prince John Emeka, of the PDP and the immediate past Speaker of the State Assembly, Rita Maduagwuna of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) were received in APC at the colorful ocassion.

Also, despite the reported recent meetings by members of the APGA in the Anambra State House of Assembly with Gov Willie Obiano, alongside other top officers of the party where they were allegedly promised handsome amount of money each as a way to checkmate their dumping of the party for the APC, about eleven more were already concluding movement arrangements to APC any moment.

A reliable source told journalists that the six state Assembly members who earlier last week joined APC and have consequently literally relocated to Owerri for fear of their lives were now commissioned to evangelize others including some National Assembly members, to come over to APC. The situation has reportedly really rattled the APGA leadership beyond words.

One of the decampees disclosed to reporters in Awka on phone that the remaining state lawmakers present at that meeting with Gov Obiano had already made up their minds to defect, irrespective of any promise or amount of money given to them. He confided in reporters that they only attended the meeting as a mere formality.

The lawmakers revealed that one of their main grievances was the failure of the executive to carry them along in the scheme of things, including funding, projects in their constituency that would enable them face their constituents for re-election campaigns. Other grouses were lack of appointments, employment and contracts distribution that were handled by the governor and his cronies alone.

They accused the governor of rubbing their faces in the mud by carrying on alone; that since his re-election, he was only busy collecting all revenues without doing anything tangible in the 326 electoral wards of the state where they all come from, for posterity and political exigencies.

The sources declined comment on the location/s of the said nocturnal meetings and whether the members of other parties like the PDP were involved. According to them, September 21, 2021 has been set aside ‘’for something remarkable in the state’’, whatever that means, our source stated.