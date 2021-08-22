Advertisement

Press Release

The interception and arrest of Likita Abubakar, a Fulani man in Akwanga, on Saturday 21st August, 2021 by the Joint Task Force of Police and Federal Road Safety Commission in Nasarawa State while transporting a large cache of ammunitions to Jos, Plateau State is a clear evidence that war has been declared by terror herdsmen against the good people of Plateau State.

I strongly want to call on the Plateau State Government and the security agencies to rise to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties and ensure the arrest of the remaining six gang members and friends of Likita Abubakar a Fulani man who was arrested in Akwanga Saturday the 21st of August, 2021 on his way to Jos with fully loaded arms.

Advertisement

I want to also call on all Plateau State people, especially the youths to be united and ensure they are not taken unawares. They should protect their communities by preventing any further attacks.

Section 33 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution provides that persons living in Nigeria, shall have a right to life and no one shall be deprived intentionally, of his life unless in execution of the sentence by a court of competent jurisdiction for a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty.

This aspect of the constitution has been forgotten. There are killings everywhere; terror herdsmen are now above the law.

They seems untouchable and seemingly protected by powers that be. If these activities remain unchecked, another civil war may be looming eruptive or Nigeria might just become another collapsed State as is the case in the New Taliban State of Afghanistan.

It is very sad that in the past few weeks Plateau Villages have suffered several attacks and hundreds of innocent souls lost, but this didn’t attract the necessary required attention, rather grazing routes are been reviewed instead of approval and encouraging private ranches.

I call on the security agencies in Plateau State to take action like their colleagues in Nasarawa state to arrest the remaining six gang members who are said to be on their way with loaded Arms to Plateau State for another round deadly of attacks

Enough is enough, we will resist any attempt to continuously disrupt peace on the Plateau by forcefully taken over our ancestral farm lands in whatsoever form.

Government should ensure the return of citizens that has been chased out of there communities immediately so as to boost the confidence of the people.

Rep. Dachung Musa Bagos

Member Representing Jos South/Jos East

Federal Constituency House of Reps Abuja.