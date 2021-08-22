Advertisement

The Indigenous peoples of Biafra [IPOB] have spoken on the membership of Simon Ekpa. The stated this through a letter addressed to “whom it may concern” and signed by the executive members of the IPOB Finland, Mazi Anthony Obasi [National Coordinator], Mazi Chika Madu [National Secretary], Nwada Victoria [National Finland Secretary – dated August 21, 2021 – that Simon Ekpa is not a registered member of IPOB Finland.

See letter below:

Simon Ekpa is resides in Finland.

The letter also warned the public to be careful in dealing with Simon Ekpa on behalf of IPOB.

It is recalled that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had made Simon Ekpa as his replacement as the host of Radio Biafra shortly after his abduction by the Nigeria security operatives.

Interestingly, the announcement was met with disagreement between Simon Ekpa and the leadership of IPOB. It resulted in the removal of Simon Ekpa from Radio Biafra.

247ureports.com is not certain the causative factors behind the recent development.

Stay tuned