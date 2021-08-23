Her Islamiyya attendance will be monitored by the school headteacher and the Kano State Hisbah Board...

A sharia court in Kano has sentenced Kannywood actress and social media blogger Sadiya Haruna to six months of Islamiyya classes after she was convicted for uploading “sexual content” on social media.

The presiding judge, Justice Ali Jibril Danzaki, ruled that she will attend a Darul Hadith Islamiyya session at Tudun Yola Quarters for a period of six months as the sentencing for her offence.

He also said that her Islamiyya attendance will be monitored by the school head teacher and the Kano State Hisbah Board, which regulates Sharia police in Kano.

The Kano State Hisbah Board arraigned the controversial Kannywood actress and social media blogger for uploading sexual content on her social media handles.

Sadiya Haruna, a resident of Kabuga Quarters was initially arrested on Friday by the Head of Surveillance Department of Kano State Hisbah Board, Aliyu Usman.

She had then remained in the custody of the Sharia police until early Monday when she was brought before the sharia court sitting in Sharada area of the state.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed against her, she was alleged to have consistently posted indecent videos in which she was dancing seductively and making sexual comments on her social media handles, including her YouTube channel.

She pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of obscenity and indecent act, which contradicts section 355 of Penal Code Law 2000.

Her sentence runs for six months.