By Favour Goodness

The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus on Friday stormed the party national headquarters following the directive of a high court sitting in Kebbi, which ordered Secondus to return to his position as the National Chairman.

Speaking when he arrived at the PDP’s Secretariat ahead of the National Working Committee, NWC, meeting, Secondus said he was back to continue his duties.

Secondus said PDP believes in the rule of law and obeys court orders.

He said, “It’s good to be back. We are a party that respects the rule of law. We obey Court orders, we obeyed the order given last week and we are obeying the one given yesterday. We have a series of meetings today.”

Recall that a High Court in Degema, Rivers State had ordered the removal of Secondus as a member of the party, as well as National Chairman of PDP. The court had also ordered that from the 23rd of August 2021, Prince Uche Secondus should stop parading himself as a National Chairman.

However, on Thursday, Justice Nusirat. I. Umar a vacation Judge of the Kebbi State High Court had on Thursday, 26 August, 2021 ordered Prince Secondus to return to his position as the National Chairman.

Giving the order in a suit brought before her in Birinin Kebbi, the state capital in case KB/AC/M. 170/2021, Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affividit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Prince Secondus pending the determination of the case.

“An order of this Honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice.

“Three concerned members of the party, Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman are the claimants/Applicant in the case while Prince Secondus and the PDP are the defendants/Respondents,” Justice Umar said.

Shortly after taking over his office, some NWC members were seeing thronging his office to pay homage.

Even the acting National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, was also seen in his office discussing issues, according to a source, party matters.