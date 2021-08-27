Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, has reacted to the defection of former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

According to him, the defection of the Senator representing Anambra North, Senator Oduah, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC will in no way affect the fortune of the the PDP in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

Reacting to the Anambra North Senator’s defection, Abaribe told 247ureports that Oduah’s exit from the PDP will not affect the fortunes of PDP in Anambra State and the entire Southeast zone.

According to him, if the stated reason for her defection is to change the narrative of APC in the Southeast, that amounts to a tacit confirmation that there is no APC in the Southeast.

He said: “We should not forget in a hurry Governor Matawalle’s dilemma who barely few weeks into joining APC has resorted to asking for a declaration of a state of emergency. Recall that his reason was to enable the party, APC, to assist Zamfara fight insecurity”.

The ranking Senator also wondered that “in a situation where Nigerians are yearning for the yoke of APC to be removed from their necks, one wonders what anyone would benefit from joining those that treat our people with contempt”.