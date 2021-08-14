Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he does not have a personal grudge against the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.

Akelicious reports that the Rivers State Governor had led calls for the sacking of Secondus despite the duo originating from the same state.

Speaking as a guest of a television programme in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital, Wike said his primary concern was to salvage the PDP from an impending doom.

He said: “Everybody believed that whatever the national chairman was doing was dictated by Wike and must have the backing of Wike. I believe when you support somebody, support him to succeed.

“But when things are also going wrong, if you don’t speak out, people will believe you are part of it. Therefore, I owe it as a duty to say things are not going right.”

Wike warned the PDP to be wary of agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are bent on causing division in the opposition party.

He accused some former governors and minister of causing problems in the former ruling party.

Wike, however maintained that he has no problem with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He added that he is unaware of Atiku’s 2023 presidential ambition because the PDP has not zoned its ticket yet.

He noted the manner in which PDP Governors and Board of Trustee members resolved the crisis had given Nigerians hope the party was prepared to takeover the realms of power from the ruling APC in 2023.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, commended PDP governors for coming together to speak with one voice to end the differences.