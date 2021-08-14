Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The National Rescue Movement (NRM), on Friday, got a boost as a former governorship aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Honourable Afam Ezenwafor, joined the party with his supporters to actualised his guber ambition in the forthcoming November 6th, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

Ezenwafor disclosed this to Journalists futi g an interactive session in Awka Anambra state capital.

Advertisement

Hesaid that he joined the party to actualise his dream of becoming the next governor of state, after a wide consultation with major political actors and other relevants stakeholders in the state.

“I decided to join the NRM, because NRM is a crisis-free political party in Nigeria, at the moment. I believe that with this party, I will win the election.

My aspiration to become the next Chief Servant of Anambra State in the November 6, 2021 governorship election was made public in March, 2021. When I announced my withdrawal from the Primary of a political party where I kick started the journey” he said .

Reacting to the rumour that he sold out his mandate to another aspirant in ADC thereby betraying the trust and confidence Anambra people reposed on Ezenwafor, he said he did not collect any money from anybody.

According to him, ” the build up to the party’s Primary, did not guarantee a level playing field and I had to withdraw from the exercise. The party adopted a Direct Primary option. Any keen follower of political parties’ Primaries in Nigeria may agree with me that Direct Primary approach rarely produces a popular candidate. In support of this assertion, the outcomes of the political parties that adopted Direct Primary to elect candidates for the Anambra State November 6, 2021 governorship election is a case in point.

“By being in the governorship race, I have expanded the choice of the electorate. We believe this can reduce voter apathy. Now, Ndi- Anambra and residents of the state can vote for a candidate with pedigree, track record, impeccable character, great ideas, financial discipline, humaneness, the political will to rescue the state from collapse, save the future for us and our children.

“This is the time for youths to take over leadership and reposition Anambra State. Therefore, I call on every youth and young person in schools, in the markets, on the streets and all walks of life, irrespective of political and religious leanings, clannish sentiments to rise up to the occasion and join this movement.

So, my defection to contest the election under NRM was a personal decision to deliver the divendeds of Democracy to the good people of Anambra state” stated.