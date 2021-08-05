Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

A heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds and furious flood that wreaked havoc in 11 local Government Areas of Bauchi State has killed eight persons affected 57 villages and 567 people .

Coordinator of State Emergency management Agency SEMA Dr Abubakar Umar Gabarin states this today Thursday while briefing newsmen in Bauchi, He said three people died in Ningi, three died in Gamawa and one person died in Jama’are and one person lost his life in Toro Local Government Areas.

Advertisement

Gabarin said farms ,livestock, and other properties over 180,000,000 280mn lost to the menace.

He said they are still counting but this is the report so far on their hands and they will submit the report to the state Governor senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to assist the victims.



On his part Director research and and statistics of the agency Adamu Nayola said the agency advised people of the state residing at waterways to relocate to safe areas before the peak of the rains. It also warned that they have about three months to prepare against the disastrous effects of the flood.

Adamu said people should avoid swimming in to the river when ever they see heavy down pour because they don’t know what the river brought sometimes it comes with sharp objects that will injure and kill people.

He said any water that comes with a heavy down water it’d not the normal water they know for that they should be careful not to enter the river at that time.



The duo lamented that majority of the victims are regular victims affected by flood annually because they refuse to vacate the riverine areas and many of them live in weak building, and blamed the flooding on natural disasters and poor drainage systems caused by uncontrolled physical development.

They said Many of the victims who are yet to relocate despite signs of more rains and the victims said they need government support to get new homes.you can see the results beside the high number of casualties recorded, many houses were submerged, others collapsed, several farmlands submerged just as foodstuffs and livestock were also lost.

Some of the victims that spoke to our reporters said they have never seen such an impact from flooding in their areas, our houses and farms were submerged, and that she lost valuables such as personal documents, animals, and foodstuff.

“We lost so many things. We need help and assistance from the government and good samaritans for us to be able to return to normal life,”

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed who visited unguwar Yankari behind Departments of State Security Services School directed the State Ministry of lands and the ministry of housing to pay the people residing at the water ways compensation and demolish their houses in order to ease the problems of the people.



Governor Bala directed the triacta company and state and federal Ministries of Works to repair collapsed bridge in Ningi within one week to help people to continue with their land transportation and appeal to the Federal Government to assist the state and repair all the roads leading to state.