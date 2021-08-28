Advertisement

1. Following renewed hostilities in Jos, which have caused the Plateau State Government to re-impose a 24-hour curfew in the city, the Anambra State Government has decided to expand its evacuation of students of Anambra State origin from the University of Jos to include all Anambra indigenes in Jos who wish to return to the State.

2. Such persons are enjoined to go to the GUO Motors station in Jos where officials of the Anambra State Liaison office in Abuja will identify them and, in conjunction with GUO Motors management, arrange for their immediate travel.

3. Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano has directed the State Liaison office in Abuja to monitor round the clock the safety of all Anambra students at the University of Jos, the NTA TV College, Jos, the College of Accountancy, Jos, the School of Forestry, Jos, the National Film Institute, Jos, and the Veterinary Institute, Jos. Every report is to be dispatched to him directly through electronic means and to the Secretary to the State Government for immediate action.

4. The safety of every Anambra person everywhere in Nigeria and beyond is of paramount importance to the State Administration.

God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.

Signed

C. Don Adinuba

Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment.