By Favour Goodness

There was palpable fear in Umuaka, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state as gunmen allegedly bombed the Umuaka divisional police station, police quarters as well allegedly beheaded 2 of the officers in an early morning attacked on Saturday.

A reliable source from the trouble community disclosed that the incident which occurred at about 1 30 am on the said day caused panic in the community as the hoodlums went on rampage burnt a car and its occupant along Orlu road.

According to the source, the hoodlums were said to be on a reprisal mission after the police in a simultaneous raid of the area in the past few days allegedly killed and arrested some of the members of the gang.

However, the police ‘Operation Restore Peace’ who got hint of the activities of the bandits attack at the station immediately swung into action, killing 2 of the criminals while others ran away.

Meanwhile,the State Police spokesperson ,Michael Abattam confirmed the attack at the station and the police killing of the 2 bandits but he could not confirm the beheading of his colleagues .

He promised to get back to our correspondent when confirmed.

Abattam giving account of the attack in a statement issued by the command on Saturday said “On 31/7/2021 at about 0120 hours , a convoy of bandits moving towards Njaba Town to launch an attack but were intercepted by Operation Restore Peace team of the Nigeria Police , Imo State Command.

“And in the ensuing fire fight, one of their operational vehicle’s was demobilised and two of them neutralised and the remaining ones scampered into the bush. On searching the vehicle one Ak 47 rifle was recovered with ten rounds of live Ammunition and a locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges.

“They detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices into the parking lots of a nearby Njaba Police Station causing minimal damage.” The statement reads in parts.

Abattam said that the police has cordon off the area and pursuant exercise is on going, it urged people in the area not to panic as the ongoing Police clearance operation is only designed to root out violent criminals in that axis.

He also appealed to the people to avail police information of persons seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community or report such to the nearest police station.