By Favour Goodness



“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.”



These were the words of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with which he debunked rumours of his undergoing a major surgery in a foreign hospital for an undisclosed ailment, which has spread across the media in recent days.



The former Lagos State Governor, who made the clarification through his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, though confirmed that he was not in the country, said he was not in any hospital, not to talk about undergoing any surgery.

The statement read in part: “His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalisation. Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly.



“Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalised, or has died. It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.”