His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed participated at the wedding Fatiha of Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu, who got married to Zahra Bayero, daughter of the Emir of Bichi in Kano State.

The Governor who congratulated the couple, called on them to live an exemplary life by imbibing the tradition and culture of the Kano Emirate as well as the integrity of the President.

Governor Bala while praying for a blessed matrimonial home for the couple said it is expected of them to be patient, selfless and good representatives of their families.

Governor Bala on behalf of the Government and people of Bauchi State congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero on the successful union.