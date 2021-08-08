Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

There have been agitations for the creation of more states in Nigeria and it looks like it is about to enter a new phase.

The agitators have been heard loud and clear as the Senate committee on constitution review has taken action.

The committee proposed that referendum be conducted for 20 new states by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Senate committee on constitution review has recommended that 20 new states be created.

The committee reached this decision after it considered various factors including the ability of civilian administration to create states.

Sources said that referendum may be conducted for no fewer than 20 states.

The committee has recommended state status for the FCT. The list of requests for new states is said to be quite long. They are:

ITAI State from Akwa Ibom

Katagum state from Bauchi

Okura state from Kogi East

Adada state from Enugu

Gurara state from Kaduna South

Ijebu State from Ogun

Ibadan state from Oyo

Tiga state from Kano

Ghari state from Kano

Amana state from Adamawa

Gongola state from Adamawa

Mambilla state from Taraba

Savannah state from Borno

Okun state from Kogi

Etiti state from the southeast zone

Orashi state from Imo and Anambra

Njaba from the present Imo state or the excision of Aba state from Abia

Anioma state from Delta

Torogbene and Oil River states, from Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states

Bayajida state from parts of Katsina, Jigawa and Zamfara.

Meanwhile Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo state is one of the people advocating for an additional state for the southeast region.

According to him, the creation of a sixth state for the region will make the Igbo people very proud.

While geopolitical zones have at least six states, the southeast has five, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia and Anambra.

The last time states were created in Nigeria was on Oct. 1, 1996, by the late military head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The states created were Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Gombe, Nasarawa and Zamfara.

Northeast stakeholders demand creation of Savannah state.

With the ongoing 1999 constitution review, stakeholders from the northeast region have called for the creation of a new state.

The stakeholders said the creation of the new state would help curtail the various crisis and unrest bedevilling the nation.

According to the group, the call for the creation of Savannah state was made in 1991 alongside Yobe but was denied.