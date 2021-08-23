Advertisement

Fresh flooding has left three people dead and destroyed some 2,062 homes and 6,000 farmlands in Bauchi, the state’s emergency management agency has said.

Abubakar Gabarin, the Head of Operations, BASEMA, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bauchi that the flood affected many communities in the state.

The BASEMA head of operations said the flood which affected 17 local government areas also destroyed property valued at N900 million.

Gabarin named the affected Local Government Areas as Alkaleri, Kirfi, Jammare, Bauchi, Ningi, Zaki Giade, Itas Gadau Gamawa, Shira, Darazo, Dambam Bogoro, Katagum, Dass and Warji.

He said that between June and August every year, the state witnessed heavy downpours with windstorms and floods that caused serious damages.

“This year by our records, we have recorded three deaths and 24 injured persons as well as destruction of 2062 households and 6000 farmlands,” he said.

According to him, the people whose households were washed away were now taking refuge in the neighbour’s houses and neighbouring villages.

Gabarin said the agency would continue to sensitise the public on the dangers of flooding and added that it was collaborating with partners on mitigation measures against flood. (NAN)