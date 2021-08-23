Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Parents of the late David Ogbonna, who allegedly committed suicide in one of the hostels at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka have denied school fees hike as the cause of their son’s death.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The parents , Pastor and Mrs Esther Ogbonna were livid with media reports attributing school fees hike by the University as the cause of their son’s death.

According to them, all his needs were provided for without worry by them and his siblings who as well contributed in turns for his upkeep.

The mother of the deceased, Esther Ogbonna who spoke on behalf of the family as the father watches during a meeting with management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka insisted that the media reports were misleading and diversionary.

She commended the management of the University for the steps taken so far to unravel the mystery behind the death of their son.

She reiterated the need for all the security agencies involved to trace and unravel the mystery behind her son’s death allegedly via suicide on his room,as the school fees hike dummy wasn’t an issue at all.

Esther said her late son couldn’t have died of financial incapabilities as aside their support to him and that of his siblings,he was hardworking and did so many minor jobs like tailoring and laundry to support himself.

She told the school management that her son complained of his poor grade in one of his courses in first year during her last discussion with him a day before his demise.

“I encouraged him to work hard on the course to remedy the deficiency in next exams,” she said.

She added that his son’s tone wasn’t lamentations to warrant taking his life the next moment.

One of the brothers of the deceased student, Samuel Ogbonna who accompanied his parents to Unizik, collaborated his mother, the mother’s story about his late brother.

“I was at lost on why he should take his life because of financial crisis allegedly hike in school fees as the media reported when all his needs were provided.

Meanwhile, the UNIZIK management in a statement on Sunday said the University community was saddened by the ugly incident and would leave no stone unturned to unravel the mystery behind the alleged suicide of the student in his hostel room.