The sleepy town of Bichi came alive Friday and Saturday last week when friends and well-wishers thronged Emirate central Mosque and Bichi Town mini stadium to witness dual events, weeding fatiha of Yusuf Buhari, and Zahara Bayero friday. while Saturday, Kano state Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Presents Staff Office to 2nd Fulani emir, of Bichi Emirate Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero.

One Coincidence about Emir of Bichi, HRH share matter of pride with his grandfather late Kano Amir Abdullahi Bayero before becoming the Emir, in the same way, he did.

Late Sarki Alhaji he had been district head of Bichi and also a ciroman Kano and his late uncle serves as Ciroma.HRH Nasiru Ado Bayero, the erstwhile Ciroman Kano was appointed the 2nd Fulani emir of Bichi following the deposition of Muhammadu Sanusi II.

In a remarkable concurrence of events, history was made in old Kano’s emirate last year when two of the sons of our revered late Emir Alhaji Ado Bayero, became First Class Emirs of Kano and Bichi Emirates .respectively. Both of them born by the same mother and father. This is the first time such historical events happened in the Kano Traditional institution of over 1000 years.

As a Kano prince, one of his heart desires is to ascend the throne of his forefathers at Gidan Dabo but, Allah’s own will made him the second Bichi Emir of Fulani dynasty. His Royal Highness emir of Bichi is the third son of Emir of Kano, late Alhaji (Dr.) Ado Abdullahi Bayero and the first child born at the official residence of Kano Emirate House known as Gidan Dabo on 2nd February 1964.

For the avoidance of doubt, His Royal Highness, Emir of Bich Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero is a great grand son of Dabo Kano, while his late mother was a direct descendant of Shehu Alimi (Salih Janta), who successfully conquered Ilorin for fulani dynasty and defeated General Afonja in 1824.

Friends and well-wishers expressed optimism that the Bichi Emirate is on the track to witness rapid socio-economic development with His Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Nasiru Ado Bayero as the second Emir of Bichi being a distinguished technocrat, banker, entrepreneur and also consummate manager of peoples. Peoples of the emirate have confidence that he will exhibit the same startling leadership qualities which his late father demonstrated throughout his reign as Emir of Kano. As late Alhaji Ado Bayero remain trustworthy and custodian’s of traditional value as well as champion of both Islamic and Western education. As Throughout reign of his late father was known as as the Voice of voiceless of his subjects, the defender of defenseless. As the second Emir of the emirate he should continue to demonstrate his vociferous stand against injustice and insecurity in his emirates, Kano and the country at large. These are the ingredients that can propel the emirates to unprecedented development in future.

He had his primary and secondary education in Kano before proceeded to the University of Maiduguri to study Mass Communication. He is also a graduate of the Executive Programme of the prestigious Harvard Business School as well

as obtaining certificate in German Language. He has had extensive experience working with Continental Merchant Bank Nigeria; Coastal Corporation (Oil and Gas) Houston, Texas and Hamlet Investment Inc. London, UK.

His Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Nasiru Ado Bayero sits on the board of several successful businesses. Prominent amongst also a chairman 9Mobile SEPLAT Petroleum (Nigerian independent producer), Platform Petroleum Limited (Nigerian independent producer), Intels (Oilfields) Services Nigeria Limited (Intels is the largest marine logis- tics company in Nigeria).

Other Chairman of Enclo Limited a Nigerian company providing currency operations support services to the Central Bank of Nigeria and other financial institutions as well as security documents design and printing solutions. A member

of the Board of Trustee of the Admiralty University of Nigeria which was established as a Public-Private Partnership with Nigerian Navy Holding and Hellenic Education Nigeria a private consultancy with international educator as main partners.

Dr Ganduje said his administration has committed in the promotion of the traditional institution, and urged Emir Nasiru Ado Bayero to use his position to promote peace and ensure development in Bichi, putting to bear, his wealth of experience in the business world and charged him to play the role of a father for all and desist from controversial issues, capable of promoting hate and crisis. Expressed optimism that the Bichi Emirate is on the track to rapid socio-economic development with the coronation of His Highness, emir of Bichi.

In his acceptance speech, Emir of Bichi expressed gratitude to the people who have come witness his coronation and pledged to continue with the legacies of his late father and appreciated his late mother for a good upbringing. He also pledged to rule with the principles of equity, justice and ensure economic development in Bichi Emirate, promised that his Emirate will do its best to improve the education and quality of life of the people of the Emirate.

On the issue of insecurity bedeviled the country the Emir tasked the people of his emirate to report strange movements to security agencies, pointing out that security is everybody’s business and also appealed to people of the emirate to help him fight desertification and promised to carry everybody along and ensure the security of lives and property.

August 20 and 21, 2021, will surely remain in the mind of Emir of Bichi Alhaji Muhammadu Nasiru Ado Bayero as greatest happiest days of his life. On my part, prayed to Allah to grant him wisdom and good health to reign very successful.

Dukawa write in from Kano