Press Release

Following the call on the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi by the Northern Youth Support for Gburugburu (NYSG) to run for president in 2023, a leading socio-political organization in the state known as Enugu Youth Coalition has expressed appreciation for the northern group for taking note of the unprecedented achievements of the Ugwuanyi-led administration in Enugu State which warranted their call but urged them to channel their support towards the developmental drives of the governor in the coal city state.

In a statement released to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday by the National Coordinator of the group, Dr. Edwin Obune, the group sincerely thanked the northern support group for finding Gburugburu worthy of governing Nigeria but advised them to channel their thoughts and prayers towards the laudable and numerous people-oriented programmes of the governor in Enugu State as he is still enjoying the collective mandate given to him by Ndi-Enugu to make life better for them.

The group also advised NYSG to use their youthful energy to promote peace, unity and welfare of all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, political affiliation and religious belief.

In similar vein, Enugu Youth Coalition urged the northern group and other intending groups to use their cyber power to stage a fight against fake news and other emerging vices that affect the fabrics of our national cohesion in Nigeria.

Signed:

Dr. Edwin Obune,

National Coordinator,

Enugu Youth Coalition