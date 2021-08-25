Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the Continuous Voter Registration exercise at all the 326 Wards in Anambra state will begin from Aug.30, 2021.

Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state in a statement in a in Awka on Wednesday, said that the address and location of the registration centre in each wards is published at the 21 LGA offices of INEC.

He said that the exercise would end on Sept. 5, 2021, while the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise is for the following categories of people:

New registrants (that is, persons that are up to 18 years of age but who have not registered before, old registrants who have experienced any form of problem with accreditation in the past elections, such as failure to read their card, failed authentication process, fingerprint issues and when a voter has PVC but can’t find his or her name in the electoral Register.

Others are old registrants seeking transfer, collection of cards, correction of personal information etc.

“The Commission calls on eligible registrants to take advantage of this opportunity to register in order to participate in the Nov. 6, 2021 governorship election.

“Please note that in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, the CVR exercise in Anambra state will be suspended on Sept. 6, 2021,” Orji said.