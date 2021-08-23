Advertisement

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), on Sunday, warned the Federal Government of Nigeria against demonizing the right to self-determination in the midst of worsening insecurity in the country.

The bishops noted that the right to self-determination should instead follow a civilized partner rather than demonizing it, just as they said the call for constitutional reforms that respect the rights of every Nigerian and provide opportunities for equal access to the resources of Nigeria was something that should be debated fairly.

President of the Catholic Bishops’, Achbishop Augustine Akubeze, gave the warning in his address during the opening Mass of the Second CBCN Plenary in Enugu.

Archbishop Akubueze however, noted that the church was keenly interested in the political situation in the country, even as he said that the Church does not support any political party, but praises every government that prioritizes the welfare of the citizens.

While he explained that Catholic Church condemns vehemently any government policies that are not people-friendly, he restated that it was uncatholic for any cleric to use his position or ecclesiastical property for promoting what appears to be partisan politics.

He said, “we must make it clear once again, that no cleric is expected to use his position or ecclesiastical property for promoting what appears to be partisan politics. The Church strongly believes that all political parties do have something or persons that can lead. There is no political party monopoly of good leaders. There is no political party monopoly of bad leaders.

“Therefore, it is imperative that clerics must avoid every form of political endorsement using the ecclesiastical positions given to them. At the same time, it is not the practice of the Church to identify unelected leaders through some form of prophetic visions or dreams or revelation. The Church does not and no one who speaks as a cleric represents the Church when he pronounces a particular candidate as God’s anointed political leader. The role of clerics is to educate the people to choose leaders who will work for the good of humanity. We call on diocesan bishops to ensure that appropriate actions are taken immediately when any priest or religious violates this traditional Catholic belief.”

On the situation in Nigeria, the Bishops’ commended Nigerians for their patience in the face of what they described as “repeated government failure to meet the minimum requirement of the government. Nigerians are bearing a high level of inflation, depreciation of the naira, increased poverty, shortage of food because of herders/farmers crisis, insecurity to life and property, insensitivity and lack of Federal Government response to the cries of many Nigerians in the area of economic revolution, structural development, through eradication of corruption, avoidance of selective sectional appointments to important Federal positions.

“The call for constitutional reforms that respect the rights of every Nigerian, and provide opportunities for equal access to the resources of Nigeria is something that should be debated fairly. The right to self-determination should follow a civilized pattern and should not be demonized. The Church believes that the Government must avoid criminalizing those who disagree with them.

“The Federal Government has changed the service chiefs after many Nigerians have cried out loudly for change. The change is yet to produce the desired effect. The level of insecurity in every part of the country is of great concern to us Bishops. Many of us Bishops have had to bury our faithful who died because of attacks of insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, cultists, and those who have died because of road accidents caused by bad roads. Too many Nigerians are dying of preventable deaths, the Federal Government, State Government, and Local Government must rise to their responsibility.”

On the Electoral Reform, Akubueze said that Catholic Bishops’ reject any form of electoral system that would makes it possible for the votes of Nigerians not to be respected, while backing electronic transmission of election results.

He said, “the world is moving towards a more digital system of administration. The electoral reform in Nigeria must align itself with this change. Electoral transmission of results should be worked on so that rigging of elections at the various points of collection should become a thing of the past.

“Furthermore, the electoral reform should allow a more transparent declaration of election results and expeditious judicial adjudication of electoral matters. Every one of us must work for a better Nigeria. We must develop a culture of taking personal responsibility for our actions. The electorate must learn to hold their political leaders accountable for their actions.”

On the call for independence being demanded by some parts of the country, the Bishops’ appealed for calm while extensive consultation was exhausted.

“The Federal Government as well as those leading the call for independence of some regions should be listened to. Everyone must avoid the temptation to demonize those who disagree with them. The first step that should be taken is an open and unconditional dialogue with every group. Dialogue is always better than the taking up of arms. No one should call for the killing of military personnel, and no military personnel should intimidate any Nigeria because of their view. Freedom of speech and respect for diversities of opinions must be respected.”

The cleric however, enjoined Nigerians not to lose hope but still believe in God, adding ” hope is not predicated upon the economic or human analysis of our present situation. If we rely on our human strength alone to get us out of the terrible situation we are in now, we will certainly not come out of it. I, therefore, want us to pick up the second theological virtue, which is Hope in God.”

On the third wave of coronavirus pandemic, he stated that God is merciful to Nigerian noting, “If we were hit as hard as Western Europe and America and even South Africa our poor health care facility would have not been able to handle the problem. God has been good to us but we on our part must do what is expected of Us. Let us not treat Covid-19 pandemic for granted and stop observing the established protocol for the prevention and spread of the virus.”

He however, thanked the representative of Pope, Papal Nuncio, Most Rev. Antonio Filipazzi, for the close working relationship with CBCN.

Earlier in a homily during the opening mass entitled, “Will You Also Go Away?”, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese and host of the conference, Dr Callistus Onaga said that the worsening insecurity was about the greatest of all the threats to Nigeria’s existence as a single sovereign country.

He regreted that in some cases, it appears that even the government had lost control of the country, noting that the situation is quite a pathetic and miserable one.

Onaga, however, advocated as a way forward, “to build a United, cohesive and progressive Nigeria, therefore, every Nigerian should feel a sense of belonging and feel safe wherever they are in any part of this country.

“Resources and investments should be deployed equitably and strategically to achieve this feeling of inclusiveness across the nation, and to aid in calming the nerves of all those clamouring for self-determination.”

The government, beyond condemning insecurity in the most absolute terms, Onaga insisted that government must design, promulgate and be seen to be really implementing result-oriented policies to arrest the security deterioration.

He advised the various separatist agitators and their followers to give peace a chance, considering that “nothing is lost by peace; everything may be lost by war.”

He appealed to the youths to always listen to the voice of reason and wise counsels of the good and patriotic elders who really experienced the ravages of the civil war.