Advertisement

Imo state government white paper has recommended dismissal of immediate past Head of Department, electrical electronics engineering, Imo State University, Dr. Michael Anumaka for alleged certificate scandal.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The report alleged that Anumaka obtained O’level credit in mathematics after he had obtained Master’s degree and doctor of philosophy (PhD), a development it said contravened entry requirements to study engineering in any university.

The embattled lecturer, who had been appraised for his professorship had discrepancies in his academic record which had cast doubt over his academic qualifications.

Anumaka was employed in the service of the University in 2010 with an American University certificate. He claimed to have obtained his first degree in Electrical Electronics Engineering from Clayton University Missouri, USA, but the result had been under scrutiny as there was no Clayton University Missouri. The Clayton State University was in Morrow, Georgia.

But the Imo State Government White Paper on the visitation panel report on petition against high administrative cliqueism, improper placement, denial of promotion and illogical demotion, which Sunday PUNCH exclusively obtained, stated that Engr. Dr. Anumaka was not fit and qualified to be a lecturer in the first place.

Titled: “Imo State of Nigeria, Government White paper on the report of the visitation panel on Imo state University (2012-2019), office of the secretary to the government of Imo state, Executive Governor’s office government house, Owerri,” dated July 28, 2020, had nine member-panel.

According to an introduction in the white paper, the visitation panel was set vie a letter with ref. SGI/S.0011/T.R/X of 12th November, 2019. “The government of Imo state set up a thirteen-member visitation panel for Imo State University, Owerri from 2012 to 2019.”

The panel had Prof Chinedu O. Nebo and Ambrose C. Duru as the chairman and secretary respectively.

Other members of the panel were: Profs Chuks I. Ogbonnaya, John Nwankwo, Basil O. Nwosu, Emmanuel Anyanwu, Francis N. Ukaigwe, Chiemeka C. Ekennia, Florence O. Nduka; Drs. Chineze E. Obi, Chilaka E. Nwaimo, Mr Chuck O.N. Chuckuemeka, Mr Basil E. Iwu (Rep. Ministry of Education).

The panel was among nine terms of reference “to ascertain the appointment of principal officers and others, ascertain if it was in conformity with the due process.”

In a subheading of report titled: “deficiencies of Engr. Dr. Michael C. Anumaka, a lecturer in the electrical/electronic engineering department, IMUS Owerri for your study and consideration”, published in the White Paper in page 77&78, paragraphs 10.17 to 10.19 stated;

“Dr. Anumaka obtained credit in O’Level Mathematics in November 2014 after his M.Eng. and Ph.D degrees in 2007 and 2014 respectively. No person studies engineering course without credit level passes in chemistry, physics and mathematics.

“He obtained a B.Sc in engineering from Clayton University (USA) by correspondence but the University does not offer any engineering programme, besides no engineering course is offered by correspondence.”

It added, “NYSC denied Dr. Anumaka enlistment for possessing qualifications in unaccredited programmes from Clayton and FUTO. He does not possess exemption certificate from NYSC.

“He did a Masters Degree without a first degree or Higher National Diploma supported with Post-graduate Diploma.

“It is illegal to be employed or assume appointment without NYSC discharge certificate or exemption thereof.

“The Panel is of the view that the appointment of Dr. Anumaka should be terminated. He should not be allowed to continue teaching University students.”

But after going through the report and recommendation of the Panel, “the government expressed displeasure on the Governing Council for employing an unqualified person as a lecturer.”

“Government directs the Governing Council to dismiss Dr. Anumaka from the services of the University.”