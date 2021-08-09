Advertisement

Two Naval men have been feared killed during a gun duel with suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred at Awkuzu, Oyi local government area.

As at the time of filing this report, the gun shots were still booming in the area with residents scampering to safety.

It was the same spot where three Naval men died in a gun duel with gunmen last year.

The Nation gathered the gunmen, in five vehicles, stormed the place where the security operatives were stationed and opened fire.

When contacted, Anambra police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he had not received detailed reports on the incident.

However, he confirmed there was heavy shooting at the time of filing this report, adding security operatives were being deployed to the area.

Details shortly…

