By Favour Goodness

Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Maj.- Gen. Tari-Timiye Gagariga has reiterated strict professionalism among the officers and men in all activities.

Gagariga made the call during a working visit to 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha in Anambra state on Monday.

He urged them to be civil in their activities with the civilian society in Anambra state, especially both in relationship and otherwise.

To the senior officers, Garariga said, “The emphasise is on us to cooperate in all our activities .. ensure monitoring them. You must be with them , … You should always be on your toes to be with them.

” Give your surbodinates necessary advise .. because you already had the experiences. Irrespective of the circumstances you find yourself, no matter how difficult the situation is, always ensure you live above board in handling your surbodinates appropriately as at when necessary.

“Do the right thing at the right time as well as also cooperate with your sister agencies to maximise professionalism,” he said.

He urged them to also remain apolitical as the governroship election will hold in the state on Nov. 6.

“Don’t take side, always ensure there is security and peace in the state, and also with the civil society.

“Always keep your head above board and readiness, be professional in all your dealings,” Gagariga emphasised.

He assured that all their complains would be looked into and action taken, while commending them in all their activities in the South East region.

He urged them to always work to better the country as they maximise all they have learnt do far in service to the nation.

He urged the officers and men to be diligent in their service to the national.

“Cooperate with the seniors and ensure you are out of crisis situation with the teeming members of the public,” Gagariga said.

Col. Abdulkarim Usman, Commander of the 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya to ensuring adequate welfare of the officers and men as well as sustainability of the barrack.