By Favour Goodness

Former National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Sen. Victor Umeh, says the Peace, Reconciliation and Outreach Committee, set up by Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state, to reconcile all agrieved members, will certainly end the tussle of who fly the party’s ticket in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Umeh, disclosed this shortly after the Committe met with some of the aggrieved party embers in Awka Anambra state capital on Wednesday night.

According to him, the ongoing political power tussle is a prove to Nigerians that APGA, remains the third largest and recognized political party in the country.

“The political tussle between Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo and Honourable Michael Chukwuma Umeorji over who fly the party ticket in November 6th, 2021 governorship election in the state will soon come an end” he said .

The reconciliation committee was set up by governor Willie Obiano, as the leader of the party , shortly after the guber primary to reconcile all aggrieved members including governorship aspirants who loss in the Primary contest.

Prof. Soludo and Hon. Umeorji, has been on the political battle of who fly the party ticket, shortly after a pararrel primary election was held in which Victor Oye-led faction produced Soludo while Jude Okeke-led faction produced Umeorji as the party candidates respectively.

Umeh, who served as the Chairman of the Committeee, said the team have also held a closed-door meeting with Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late national leader of the party, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojukwu, where she aggreed to work for the grow of the party.

He said that it had become necessary to bring members of the party in Anambra together as one family in order to successfully confront the various tasks ahead, especially, the forthcoming election.

According to him, the party being a political organisation is bound to have its challenges and that the challenges would make the party more stronger.

“However, the important thing is that the ideals for which this party was established in 2002 must be protected no matter the interest anybody is pursuing in this party” he added.

The former senator, representing Anambra Central, meantained that APGA was the hope of the people of the South East in any political dispensation

He appealed to Jude Okeke and his supporters to sheath their swords and allowed peace to reign in the party for the sake of the 2023 general election.