By Favour Goodness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has picked Emeka Okafor as the running mate to Sen. Andy Uba in the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

Okafor, who hails from Nnobi, Idemili South LGA, Anambra State, is a Lagos-based legal practitioner and a partner in a thriving law firm, Jurislaw Associates.

With over 30 years in legal practice and coming from the business community, Barr. Okafor said he believes that Anambra State should be run like a proper business entity where the dividends are quickly and properly shared amongst the people who are the owners of the business.

He noted that he believes the time has come for Anambra State to join the party at the center and attract democracy dividends to the State.

According to him, years of being in opposition have robbed the State and that with their administration and that at the center being of the same party, things will change for the better.”

This may sound like a tough call, but it is doable as election is about strategic thinking, planning and implementation,” he added.

He is married with children.