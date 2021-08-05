Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed reports linking him with an ongoing plot to sack the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The speculation about his alleged role to oust Secondus as the party’s National Chairman has been gaining ground since his last visit to Port Harcourt, Rivers State. It thickened on Tuesday in Abuja when some national officers of the party resigned.

Atiku through his media aide, Paul Ibe described the allegation as a product of “beer parlour talk”, adding that he could not have participated in any move to unseat Secondus when he had been encouraging genuine reconciliation in the PDP.

He clarified that that his trip to Rivers had same motive with that of Delta, pointing out that consultation for genuine peace and repositioning of the main opposition party were the key objectives.

The spokesman stated: “It is a beer parlour talk, it is also a mischief. Why will a former Vice President be behind the plot to sack PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus? What will be his interest?

“Someone, who has commenced the process of having conversations with stakeholders of the party on reconciliation. A man, who has encouraged processes aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the party cannot be linked to that kind of plot.

“He made the trip to Port Harcourt, similar one to Delta. And he has more in the offing. Why will he promote peace and stability in the party and be behind moves to sack Secondus? It’s ridiculous for anyone to talk about this.”

Atiku said he understood the PDP Constitution and what the party said about tenure for party leadership, adding that he could not be working against something he understands and promotes.

Also Secondus had on Wednesday met with the aggrieved members of the PDP national leadership and begged them to allow peace to reign.

During a closed-door meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the embattled chair was said to have asked the angry officers to allow the current executive finish together in peace.

The affected officials were said to have asked for more time to meet among themselves and get back to him.