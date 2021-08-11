Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The governorship campaign team of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will be formally inaugurated in Awka, the Anambra state capital, next week with its candidate in the Nov. 6 election, Akachukwu Nwankpo, set to launch “Anambra Families First” campaign.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Nwankpo is set to tackle corruption, insecurity and economy, he will institutionalize progressive governance if elected.

Nwankpo, a former presidential aide to ex- president Goodluck Jonathan, told the party faithfuls at his country home, Okija, that his government would give the voice back to the people. That power belongs to the people.

Nwankpo asked all eligible voters in the state to secure their voters cards and go ahead to mobilise others to vote in other to effect the desired change, noting the end justifies the means.

“The journey has begun. It will take time, it will take patience, it will take support from you to make sure that we succeed. Let us make sure that our votes count. I appeal to you to mobilise yourselves to ensure that the end justifies the means.”

The ADC flag bearer hailed the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, for his giant’s strides, he promised to consolidate on the gains of his administration, and do more bolder things.

“I thank God for this opportunity. Many never believed I would be on the ballot. Today, I am the governorship candidate of the most peaceful and respected political party in Nigeria, the African Democratic Congress by the grace of God.On November 6, the people of Anambra will speak. ADC will restore the voice back to the people”. Nwankpo said.