Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

No fewer than two women lost their lives, while four others sustained varying degrees of injury in a fatal accident in Obinetiti Awkuzu, along Nteje-Awka expressway, Anambra state.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The crash which occurred 1pm, involved 1722 Mercedes and a Sienna bus with ten persons on board.

An eyewitness said the crash was caused by wrongful overtaking of the Siena bus which led to loss of control.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi said the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital by FRSC Rescue team from Nteje Unit Command.

He urged motorists to avoid wrongful overtaking, insisting they should overtake only when it was safe to do so.

He said, “A fatal traffic crash happened by Obinetiti Awkuzu at Nteje-Awka espressway today, 10th August, 2021 at about 1300hrs.

“The crash was between two vehicles: Unidentified driver of 1722 Mercedes Benz truck with registration number: BZR101 and unidentified driver of a Sienna with registration number: ENU 310 CE private Car.

“Ten persons were involved in the crash, comprising 6 male adults and 4 female adults. Four male adults in the vehicles sustained varying degree of injuries and were rushed to Chaira Hospital, Awkuzu for treatment.

“Two other female adults were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and their bodies deposited at Wisdom Murtuary Nteje by FRSC Rescue team from Nteje Unit Command.

“FRSC rescue team on ground managing the traffic caused by the crash and effort is been made to tow the crash vehicles out of the road to allow for free flow of traffic.”