Advertisement



*as Labour Party flags off ground breaking campaign rally

*Nat Chairman, Abure charges Buhari to get ‘his boys in NASS to allow e-transmission of poll results’

From Chuks Collins, Awka

Aug 14, 2021

Some unscrupulous godfathers of Anambra politics were persistent in trying to buy-over the governorship ticket of the Labour Party, having offered fifty million Naira at the first instance and later upped the ante to half a billion (N500m).

The shocking revelation was made Saturday afternoon at the groundbreaking flag off campaign of the party I Awka by its national chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.

Advertisement

While declaring to the world that “Labour Party is not for sale”, Barrister Abure noted that, “…after our governorship primary on June 11,2021 some political godfathers/merchants came to my office to offer us N50m for the ticket. But I angrily drove them out.

“So, again after the official opening of our campaign office some days later, they came again making even a higher offer of N500m for me to sell our ticket to them…”

Doing short of naming the culprits, Abure said that at this second visit they put up all business antics to convince him that they didn’t want Engr Obiora Agbasimalo to become the next governor of Anambra state. That it was reaso for their offer. But that he warned them to keep off LP as its not for sale at all.

The chairman bemoaned that the malaise that has befallen the nation’s political space could be seen manifesting too openly in almost all the other parties in Anambra state, especially the so-called big ones.

“They have been fighting and tearing at each other, within and amongst members; confusing themselves and each other with courtorders after court orders, that they have continued to confuse not just themselves but even the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“LP is the only party that is at peace. Because we have no godfathers within or outside. Little wonder it was easy for us to chose very energetic, vibrant, intelligent, articulate and educated governorship and deputy governorship candidates below 45 years.

Abure use the opportunity of the flagoff to call on Preseident Muhammadu Buhari to “speak to his boys in the National Assembly to allow electronic transmission of electronic results. That will give hope to candidates like Obiora Agbasimalo who has overwhelming appeal of the masses assurance of victory.

Agbasimalo while receiving the campaign flag of the party from the National Chairman commended the mammoth enthusiastic crowd for coming willingly to identify with his Anambra Renewal Movement train. He said that journey to take over Anambra’s Agu-Awka seat of government has just begun in ernest and would not waver until victory is achieved on Nov 6,2021 poll day.

The president of the Oga Ndi Oga Solidarity Movement, High Chief Godwin Agbasimalo and sibling of the governorship candidate extended a warn hand of fellowship to Anambra citizens to continue to identify with his brother until victory was achieved for all.