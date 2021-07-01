Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Sen. Uche Ekwunife has appreciated the leadership and members of the 9th Senate for the overwhelming support to her in the just concluded Anambra state governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District through a letter read by the President of Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan at the Senate plenary thanked her colleagues for their show of love, solidarity and support.

“I am indeed overwhelmed by the outpour of solidarity and encouragement by the leadership of the Senate and every member of this hallowed chamber.”

“Together with the members of my campaign team, we worked extremely hard to clinch the ticket of our great party during the keenly contested party primary last weekend.”

“Even though we did not achieve our set goal, the financial and moral support we received from my colleagues in this chamber enabled us to make a bold statement in the governorship contest.”

“The impact we made in the election shows that we are indeed very close to creating a society where women can seek to occupy any office in Nigeria without facing any form of gender discrimination.”

“I make bold to say that I may not have won the nomination, but it is a matter of time. We shall get there by God’s grace” Ekwunife said.

She restated her commitment to the vision of the 9th Senate and indeed, the overall democratic development of Nigeria.

She said that irrespective of political or party affiliation her resolve to engage in activities that deepen the nation’s democracy remains total.