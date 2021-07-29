Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka management, Anambra state, has vowed to sanction the lecturer allegedly beat a female student, for not wearing ankara cloth to the classroom.

It was gathered that a student was left with swollen and bleeding after she was allegedly beaten by the lecturer (name withheld).

The student, in the Economics Department, was beaten by a male lecturer because she didn’t wear Ankara material to class.

A female voice, possibly a classmate of the victim, was heard in a video that has gone viral, speaking in the background of the clip to narrate what happened.

The assaulted female suffered laceration and bodily injuries on her arm and back as a result of the beating.

Another student, who shared the video online, revealed that the lecturer seized her own slippers because she did not comply with the dress code they were asked to wear to class.

Speaking on behalf of the School Authority, the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Uche Nwogwugwu, said the lecturer would not go unpunished if found guilty of the allegation.

“Actually the University under the leadership of Prof. Charles Esimone, as the Vice-Chancellor, has a law that prohibits indecent dressing in the school premises, but the lecturer or any staff of the University has no right to beat any student whatsoever without permission from the school authority.

“I have sent someone to go and investigate the matter, and if the information is true, I trust the VC, the lecturer will face the bad side of his action. We need to find out why the female student was beaten for not wearing Ankara to the classroom.

“I am assuring the public that the University will continue to leave no stone unturned in protecting the welfare of students in respective of ethnic or religious placement,” he assured.