By Favour Goodness

Indications have emerged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress scheduled for July 31 may not hold in Anambra and Zamfara states.

The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated committees to conduct the exercise nationwide.

But a highly placed source in the party confirmed that the congress will hold on Saturday nationwide except in Anambra and Zamfara States.

The source said: “July 31 for the conduct of party ward Congresses remain sacrosanct but Congresses will not hold in Anambra and Zamfara.”

It was gathered the decision to keep ward congress on hold in Anambra State may not be unconnected with fall out of the governorship primary and forthcoming election.

In Zamfara, the party may have decided to suspend the exercise due to a leadership crisis rocking the party since the defection of Governor Mohammed Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and dissolution of the caretaker committee.