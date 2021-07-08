Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

An Experte Motion for the APGA supposed guber primary winner, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo’s name not to be submitted to INEC was sought by Chief Ikenna Egbuna SAN counsel to Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, one of contestants in Anambra state.

Ezenwankwo in a statement in Awka on Thursday said the process that saw Soludo emerge, as the candidate of APGA was filled with irregularies and does not conform to the provisions of the Electoral Act.

On hearing this motion, Chief P. I Ikwueto SAN told the Judge that he was there for the matter.

He further informed the court that APGA has submitted Soludos name to INEC on July 2, 2021.

Egbuna quoted order 26, rule 7 of the Federal High Court rules which does not permit Ikwueto to speak on the matter.

The Judge informed the court that he was not recording Ikwueto.

The motion Experte was not dismissed, rather the respondents were granted leave to come and argue the motion on notice since they were in court.

The Judge said that there is merit in the case of the plaintiff.

He adjourned to July 19 for hearing of the interlocutory injunction.

Ezenwankwo said, “It is quite unfortunate that some people have been peddling falsehood round the social media that the case was challenged by Ikwueto who was not even recorded.

“We challenge anyone claiming that the matter was dismissed to produce the court ruling and show the general reading public.

“The Judge specifically said that there is merit in the case before adjournment.

“We urge the public to disregard the rumour mongers who were not even anywhere near the court premises how much more being in the court room. ,” he said.