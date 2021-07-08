Advertisement

A socio-political organization under the aegis of North Central Progressive Group on Tuesday told politicians from the region who would be 60 years and above by 2023 to steer of the Presidency.

The organization which pegged the Presidency at 60 said many Nigerians who held political power in the past were youths.

The leaders of NCPG, Benjamin Sanni, Felix Tolorunju and Aisha Uju Okoye stated these during a press conference which held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (Abuja council.)

They said that while the region was still asking all political parties and zones to cede the 2023 Presidency to the North Central, any aspirant older than 60 at the time of the quest should forget about the ambition.

The organization emphasized that the region had what it takes to govern Nigeria among her youth population.

The Spokesperson of the group, Benjamin Sani said the legitimate quest was anchored on the need for the North Central to have a sense of belonging than be marginalized from the Presidency.

While pegging the age for the Presidency at 60, he stated that any aspirant for the office of the President come 2023, should forget about the contest because the youth from the region abound in intellect to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

Sanni said, “When you talk about readiness, we in the North Central have intelligent People, we have been twice Senate President from the North-Central, we have delivered remarkable result.

“We are ready, we have credible people who can deliver Nigeria from chaos, whatever it is how it is. We are agitating for the Presidency to be zoned to North Central, because our region is being marginalized.

“The North Central will take Nigeria to where the country has been praying to get to, no matter the age bracket, we are agitating that from 60 downward will deliver Nigeria.

“People who held power started at their tender age. So anything above 60, forget about the Presidency, that is all I can tell Nigerians.

“Former governor of Niger, Babangida Aliyu state will turn 66 by 2023 while the former President of the Senate, Abubakar Saraki will be 61 by the next round of presidential election.”