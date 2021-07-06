Advertisement

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the recall of all the 6,995 teachers on the government payroll posted to Private, Community and Voluntary schools in the state for reposting and judicious re-assigment to Public Primary/ Secondary Schools and institutes of Higher learning that critically need teachers.

The Governor also approved a systematic review of the existing arrangement that suffice the posting of teachers to such schools so that eligible schools may apply by requesting for government’s intervention to strengthen their manpower capacity in a realistic manner.

Sequel to the government’s approval for the “Recall” exercise, the Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru has directed the Parastatals concerned under the ministry to henceforth suspend future postings of teachers on Government’s payroll at both state and local government levels to private, Community and Voluntary schools.

The directive also warned all the agencies and the affected teachers to desist from future postings and reporting to such schools effective from monday, 5th July, 2021 or face serious disciplinary action.

Similarly, the Commissioner has directed for the immediate posting of the identified teachers to the relevant public schools within a period of one week from Monday 5th July 2021 and report back to the ministry for onward submission to the state Executive Council.

To ensure maximum compliance to the Governor’s directives, the ministry has constituted a high powered task force to monitor the reposting excercise.

It could be recalled that the screening commitee has identified a total number of 6,995 teachers from SUBEB and KSSSMB posted to Private, Community and Voluntary schools while on the State and Local government’s payroll.

It could also be recalled that in addition to the 6,995 teachers identified form the Private, Community and Voluntary schools, a Technical commitee constituted by the state government under the chairmanship of a retired Permanent Secretary. Malam Dallami Garba has equally sourced 5000 workers with varous Education related qualifications from MDAs, for onward posting to Primary/ secondary schools and institutes of Higher learning.