The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the fallacious claims by one man who claimed to be Estern Security Network ESN Commander, and claiming that our Leader commanded him to kill security agents. He also shamelessly claimed that 10 girls were killed to prepare charms to fortify him which is false statements forced by DSS to make such unfounded statements against ESN, IPOB and our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The so called Onyearmy said he join ESN in 2019 while ESN was established in December 12th 2020 it exposed them that they coached him to be talking rubbish statements against ESN, IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu.

We want to make it clear that the purported ESN Commander is not known to us and we discovered that he is a mole planted by Government and security agencies into ESN. We know our commanders and they know us. The so called man must be one of the criminals recruited by the Department of State Services to infiltrate ESN but our gallant men were at alert and smarter than the DSS.

It is obvious that the so-called ESN Commander and his likes were the saboturers planted by DSS to assassinate our gallant Ikonso. After killing Ikonso, they are now trying to concoct a tale to implicate our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We are not surprised that Nigeria took back their mole after the death of Ikonso the unit commander whom the so called Onyearmy spied over before his death. This Onyearmy was no where to be seen after the death of Ikonso, where did he got the information that our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gave order for 2000 heads to bury Ikonso because he was not in the camp again from that day he gave Ikonso out to Nigeria security service, and can he provide parents of those thirteen virgins he was confessed during his intoragation. Nigerian security agencies must stop using fake news and propaganda to demoralize IPOB Nnamdi Kanu and ESN because we don’t kill who is not terrorists.

We are not however surprised that now that the Nigeria security has abuducted our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and put him into custody that they will sponsor all manner of criminals to see if they can implicate him and puncture his global reputation. The question every sane person will be asking is: why now that our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is in custody that the so-called ESN Commander is making this ridiculous confessional statement? The Nigerian Security apparatus are shopping for compromised witnesses for their unfounded accusations levelled against our leader just as they did in 2015 when they arrested him the first time and they will fail in this their new project as they failed then in 2015.

We state without ambiguities that our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, an ardent believer in God and an adherent of the Jewish faith does not believe in bloodshed and never asked anyone to kill to be fortified. He doesn’t believe in fetish powers and has openly preached against such ungodly practice. IPOB and ESN do not also kill people to get powers. Our faith and values abhore such superstition. How can we be killing the same people we are putting our lives on the line to defend and liberate? It sounds very stupid! We are not Fulani herdsmen and bandits that bath with human blood.

Members of the public should disregard such claims. The DSS is only trying but in vain to implicate our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu so that they can establish grounds to convict him which they will not succeed. ESN was only established to defend our ancestral land against terrorists and bandits ravaging our communites. Killing of security agents wasn’t part of its mandate.

It should also be noted that ESN is not unknown gunmen created by security agents to create the wrong impression that ESN was killing security agents. We made these explanations before but people never believed us. Now it has become obvious why the Nigeria security agencies were killing themselves in the name of unknown gunmen and blaming it on IPOB and ESN just to justify their continued extra-judicial killings of our people.

This was how a police officer killed five persons in Enugu recently and was blaming it on unknown gunmen if not that luck ran out on him and one of his victims survived to tell the truth. God exposed him and his atrocities, otherwise, they would have pointed accusing fingers at ESN or IPOB.

We pity DSS because they have failed with this latest episode on arrival because ESN doesn’t kill anybody unless you are a terrorist. ESN was inaugurated to chase Fulani terrorists rampaging our farms and villages not police or army. Our leader only believes in self defense when we are attacked without provocation, and self defense is legal and a fundamental right. It doesn’t matter who the attacker may be, once one is attacked without provocation the victim has the right to defend himself/herself.

We are calling on Human Rights Organizations, UN, US, EU, AU, Australia, Canada, Israel, Britain, Russia, France, Japan and other Western and civilized countries in the world that ESN and IPOB do not kill innocent citizens because they were not set up for that purpose. The ESN was set up to drive away armed Fulani terrorists who took over our forests and farmlands thereby preventing our mothers from cultivating their farmland. Nigeria security agencies are institutions of liars designed to concoct falsehood against innocent citizens. This is their trade mark.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB