Advertisement







The monthly meeting of the Biafran Supreme Military Council of Administration {BSMCA} held at the National Headquarters in Nsukka Province over the week as presided by Head of BNG – Col. Nsikak Akpan and in attendance are Navy Captain Amakiri Tamuno {Chief of Biafran Naval Staff}, Colonel Ofobuche Ene {Chief of Biafran Air Staff}, Lt. Col. Okosisi Okpara {Chief of Staff Biafran Army}, Brigadier Ebiotu Harry{Chief Controller Biafran Detective Force}, and the Provincial Adjutant(s).





Col. Nsikak Akpan expressed delight on the successful hoisting of the Biafran Military Flag of Authority across Biafra Land on 30th May 2021 Biafran Heroes Remembrance Day.

He stressed that the significant of hoisting the Flag of Authority will begin to be felt by this month commencing from defunct Anambra state.





The Head of BNG reviewed the violation of several deadlines by the Nigerian State on the release of these Biafran prisoners of conscience illegally incarcerated for over fifteen(15) years in the Onitsha and Awka Prisons. These prisoners of conscience are Uche Idikaigbo, Michael Okezie, Uchenna Nicholas, Peter Igbokwe, Ikechukwu Aghara, Mrs. Onyekachi Orji, Miss Okwudiri Bassey, Chima Asor and Chinweike Irondi.



Others are Sabastine Amadi, Casmir Odakara, Ojemba Anyanwu, Eni Kalu, Ndubisi Okam, Ikechukwu Chikwem, Emmanuel Orji, Chukwuma Kalu, Chidiebere Chikwem and Mmaduabuchi Asika.



BSMCA demands the Chief Warder of Onitsha Prison, Chief Onowu, must endeavour to convey these Biafran prisoners of conscience to the Federal High Court Onitsha on 22 July 2021. Failure to present these innocent men and women in court on that day will mark the end of every warders designated in Onitsha prison.





Col. Nsikak disclosed that the consequences of disregarding several deadlines for the unconditional release of these Biafran prisoners of conscience shall be extreme and unprecedented. He emphasized that the governor poll scheduled for November in defunct Anambra state must be disrupted and warns the contestants to quit their interest. He also vowed that the defunct state will be made ungovernable and whatever form affiliated to the Nigeria State and its constitution shall be neutralized.



Underscoring that whatever effort asserted afterwards over these Biafran prisoners of conscience will be deemed frivolous and shall in no way impede the havoc synthesised for defunct Anambra state. Furthermore, Nsikak tasked the denizens of Onitsha, Awka and Nnewi Province(s) to make ready alternative means and arrangements to cushion the effects of the activities by Biafran National Guard against the Nigerian State.







Speaking on behalf of the BNG Wings Administrators, the Chief of Staff Biafran Army, Lt . Col Okosisi Okpara conveyed gratitude on their official appointments, expressing confidence on the determination, expertise, courage and wisdom of the Biafran Army, Navy, Air-Force and Detective Force. He reminded Biafrans serving the Nigerian security forces that their time of grace is over and they must quit thereon to avoid being victims of attacks against the Nigerian State.



The Army Chief warned Biafran youths to cease and desist from joining whatsoever security force constituted or funded by politicians or face their death, admonishing Riverine militant, Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo AKA ‘TOMPOLO’ to quit fraternizing with politicians whom are never concerned about the welfare of the citizens.



Lt. Col. Okosisi Okpara also made known that the BNG Wings Administrators have taken cognise of the atrocities by the defunct governors of South-East especially Hope Uzodinma and Willie Obiano whom delights on the extra-judicial killings and violence against innocent and defenseless Biafrans. He further demanded the occupying Nigerian Army 34 Artillery Brigade Barracks, Obinze-Owerri withdraws with immediate effect all of its soldiers as failure to comply with this directive will not be tolerated.



Continuing, the Army Chief encouraged Indigenous Biafrans to remain steadfast and anticipate the upcoming BNG live broadcast from 27 – 30 October 2021 as those days have also been marked as sit-at-home with human and vehicular movement fully restricted.





Furthermore, the Head of BNG thanked the former leader and founder of BNG, General Innocent Orji, on his recent press release applauding the gallantry of the Biafran National Guard specifically on hoisting the Biafra Military Flag of Authority. Nsikak Akpan described the press release of his predecessor as a morale booster for every BNG personnel.



Reiterating that the determination and courage of General Innocent Orji is unwavering even with the continuous illegal imprisonment of his wife (Mrs. Onyekachi Orji) for over fifteen (15) years, assuring that there are preparation to visit him in Ghana to officially welcome him back to the fold, and if need be, reappointed as Head of BNG.





The Council in agreement demands that whatever trial arranged by the Nigeria State against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB must not exceed three(3) months from the date of his abduction in Kenya and must comply with international law and due process. Any form of infringement on his fundamental freedom and human rights shall not be overlooked by the Biafran National Guard {BNG}.





Col. Nsikak Akpan congratulates Indigenous Biafrans on the independence and total control of our sovereignty while calling on the International community to diligently reaffirm and recall the DECLARATION OF PRINCIPLES OF INTERNATIONAL LAW CONCERNING FRIENDLY RELATIONS AND CO-OPERATION AMONG STATES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CHARTER OF THE UNITED NATIONS which excerpt declared as thus:

“….Convinced that the subjection of peoples to alien subjugation, domination and exploitation constitutes a major obstacle to the promotion of international peace and security, Convinced that the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples constitutes a significant contribution to contemporary international law, and that its effective application is of paramount importance for the promotion of friendly relations among States, based on respect for the principle of sovereign equality,…”



Long live the Sovereign State of Biafra!



Long live BNG!!



SIGNED:



Colonel Nsikak Akpan,



Head BNG/BSMCA.