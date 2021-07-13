Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Dr Akachukwu Nwankpo, Candidate of the African Development Congress (ADC) has said there was nothing to reconcile between him and his former party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Nwankpo who was disqualified from contesting for the ticket of APGA at the screening stage said he had since moved on and does intend to have any session with APGA Reconciliation Committee led by Chief Victor Umeh.

Nwankpo said in a Statement entitled “No Need, Nwankpo Never Had Issues With Obiano, Those Who Stole From Him, Had Stolen Nothing” in Awka on Tuesday.

The Statement was signed by Dr Harris Chuma-Odili, Director General Media/Publicity and Strategy, Akachukwu Nwankpo Campaign Organization.

Recall that Gov. Willie Obiano last week inaugurated a 12-man Peace/Reconciliation and National Outreach Committee to resolve all unsavoury issues leading to APGA primary and ensure it contested the election as a united party.

But Nwankpo said he had a good interpersonal relationship with Obiano but that he would have nothing to do with APGA or it’s Peace Committee.

He expressed regards for Umeh who was a former national chairman of the party but noted that he would not be able to right the wrongs of APGA.

Nwankpo said some members of the peace committee were present when things were going wrong in the party and could not be judges in their own matters.

According to him, the ongoing drama series nicknamed APGA Peace/Reconciliation Committee can best be described as tales by moonlight, raging controversy surrounding the committee is understandable.

“Some of the constituent members of the panel appear as judges unto themselves, they appear honoured and compensated for dragging the once almighty APGA to the gutters.

“Those who stole from me, will see that they have stolen nothing

“The panel should stop living in erroneous ways of promising automatic tickets in the next dispensation to their victims.

“It’s simply deceitful and laden with unpleasant consequences.

” However, Gov. Obiano and myself are good friends who are determined to keep Anambra on the path of progressive governance and we have moved on,” he said.

Nwankpo has since joined the ADC where he would contest the November election as the party’s standard bearer with Mr Lawrence Ughammadu, a Pastor with Dominion City Church as running mate.