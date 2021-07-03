Advertisement

The Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has confirmed that he was abducted in Nairobi, Kenya by people purported to be Kenyan security agents.

Kanu, who spoke through one of his attorney, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, said contrary to the denial of the Kenyan Government of involvement in his arrest and extradition that he was actually abducted in Nairobi.

The Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Wilfred Machage, had on Friday during a Press Conference in Abuja denied his country’s involvement and expressed displeasure over reports that IPOB leader was arrested in his country, while admonished Nigerians to ask the Federal Government how the IPOB leader was apprehended.

But Kanu’s counsel while refuting the Ambassador’s claim told our correspondent that Kanu had informed them during an interaction with him at the DSS office that he was abducted in Nairobi, Kenya by Kenya security agents.

Ajimakor said, “According to him (Kanu), he was abducted in Nairobi, Kenya by a gang purporting to be Kenyan security agents who later turned him over to Nigerian security agents.

“Our independent private investigators in Kenya have also confirmed it. Again, it was not an arrest but an extralegal abduction; or what is known to lawyers as an extraordinary rendition”.

Below is the lawyer’s account of the visit:

Update on meeting with MNK today, 2nd July 2021:

My Client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was actually abducted by the accursed Kenya’s Special Police Force on the 18th of June 2021 at their International Airport, and consequently taken to an undisclosed residence under dehumanizing conditions.

He was tortured and subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment which worsened his health condition. He was illegally detained for eight (8) good DAYS in Kenya before being transfered to their Nigerian counterpart.

He was purportedly investigated on a bogus charge while in their custody, ostensibly, awaiting to be handed over after their findings proved him innocent of all the spurious allegations. They later beckoned on their Nigerian Counterpart to take over.

Kenyan Government was deeply involved in the abduction, detention and ill-treatment of my Client before the illegal handover to their Nigerian counterpart.

A scan of his heart showed that the heart has enlarged by 13% due to the dehumanizing treatment meted to him. There will be need for immediate proper medical examination and attention for him.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu conveyed his goodwill message to all IPOB family members worldwide, and craved for your unrelentless prayers.

We are going back to the Court for the needful. Other details cannot be entertained here.

His fortified legal team will address these infractions at the proper forum as we progress. Other details on our legal strategy, may not be made public.

With Chukwuokike Abiama on our side, Victory is assured. For if God Almighty be for us, who can be against us?