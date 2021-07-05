Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Imeobi Igbo Forum, says Nnamdi Kanu agitation is political matter and warned the Federal Government to ensure that no harm was meted out to him.

Chief Mike Ikegulu, National Chairman of the forum in Onitsha, Anambra state on Monday also called for the deproscribing of IPOB.

He called on the Federal Government to also call Nnamdi Kanu to a negotiating table to resolve the impasse.

“This will go a long way to assuaging the feeling of the youths of the erstwhile Eastern Region of Nigeria.

That will resolve the matter in order to prevent replacing one Nnamdi Kanu with another that likely will be deadlier in retaliation,” Ikegulu said.

According to him, “Boko Haram, ISWAP and bandits are internationally recognised terror organizations that have sacked villages, driven away thousands of Nigerians into refugee camps within and outside the country.

“These groups have occupied and hoisted flags in Nigerian territories, demanding an Islamic state. Some others have been agitating, holding rallies and hoisting flags.

“Governors and religious leaders have been meeting with them in the company of retinue of security operatives suing for peace and understanding. None of these leaders have been called to question” he fumed.

“We want Mr President to handle this case for what it is, a political matter,” he said.

He recalled that in the past the Forum had sued for peace and dialogue between the government and the

various separatist organizations.

“Another window of such has just opened with the bringing back Nnamdi kanu, let’s resist the temptation of making him either a martyr or a hero,” he further advised.

Ikegulu said that the call for a

referendum should not be seen as a declaration of war like the Miyetti Allah Cattle Rearers Association that has owned up to scores of atrocities committed against farmers on the fate of Kanu.

“The permanent solution will come when the issues on structural imbalances of the Nigerian Federation are addressed. Let the kite perch and the Eagle perch” he said.