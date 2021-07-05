Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received the reports and recommendations of the Anambra governorship appeal committee headed by the Gombe state governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

It was reliably gathered that the appeal committee upheld the candidacy of Sen. Andy Uba and outrightly dismissed all the petitions challenging his emergence.

The APC governorship primary held in Anambra on June 26 with Sen. Uba emerging as winner but about ten out of fourteen aspirants were challenging the said outcome.

A senior party member who pleaded anonymity, Monday confided that governor Yahaya’s appeal committee upheld the Anambra governorship primary election which produced Andy Uba as party candidate.

The source said: “I can tell you authoritatively that Senator Andy Uba remains our governorship candidate in Anambra. The Appeal Committee has dismissed the petitions submitted against Uba’s candidacy.

“Meanwhile all the aggrieved aspirants are scheduled to meet with Mr. President within the week. The presidency wants to see how these governorship aspirants could be persuaded to drop their grievances, that I know,” the competent source revealed.

While receiving the report Monday at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by the national secretary Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, said the caretaker committee will look critically with objectivity to the report.

Akpanudoedehe said: “We are a progressive party and the progressive parties are very straightforward and we are honest in our dealings.

“I want to assure you that the Caretaker Committee Chairman will look critically with objectivity to this report. Even though, I don’t know what is contained in this (report), at the end of the day, the party supremacy and the party direction will be guided by what you have done.”

The governor of Gombe state while answering questions from newsmen said: “Virtually all the aggrieved aspirants attended the meeting. We surmount all of them. It was not only the contestants. Even senior stakeholders from the South-east particularly from Anambra state.”