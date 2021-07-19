Advertisement

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir, urging them to pray for the security of the nation.

According to a statement by his Media Adviser, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu made the call in his Eid-El-Kabir message to the Muslim faithful on Monday.

The lawmaker, who described insecurity as the nation’s worst nightmare, stressed that without security of lives and property, development, progress, and economic prosperity would continue to elude the country.

“It is sad that insecurity has persisted as the nation’s worst nightmare for so many years. We have never had it this bad. I do not know of any other nation in the world where all shades of criminals kill and abduct citizens daily in peace time as presently experienced in Nigeria.

“Therefore, as I felicitate with the Muslim faithful on this occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, I equally urge prayers for the security of our nation. It is also my hope that the leadership of the country musters the political will to decentralise policing so that the subnational governments are constitutionally empowered to create state police services to begin to retake the space from the marauding criminals.

“Importantly, I urge love, justice, as well as an equitable management of our diversities so that Nigerians can all join hands to take our nation out of the woods”, he said.

Ekweremadu wished the Muslim Ummah a merry and hitch-free Sallah celebration.