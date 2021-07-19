Advertisement

From Ahmed SAKA, ,Bauchi

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammadu Babandede, has called for attitudinal change on corrupt practices among officers and men of the Nigeria Immigration Service in order to render effective quality service delivery in the country.

Babandede made this known during the opening ceremony of the NIS 2021 SeviCom/ACTU sensitization and Enlightenment Workshop for officers and men of the Zone C of the Service held in Bauchi .

He said that the Nigeria Immigration Service is service-oriented that is paid for by members of the public, pointing out that officers of the service should look inward and improve upon the way they provide services to members of the public.

He cautioned them against corrupt tendencies at their various duty post, stressing that they should have it in mind that they are the first contact a foreigner meets when coming into the country.

“Officers and men of the Service must shun corrupt practices that can bring the Service and the country to disrepute while performing your official duties. Put it in your mind that you are the first contact by foreigners coming into the country and the impression you give will determine how the country will be viewed”,

Represented by the Zone C Coordinator, Bauchi, ACG Tijjani Lawal, the Comptroller General said that Security is paramount as it is the pillar that holds the roof under which Nigerians take shelter.

“It is expected of every public servant, Nigeria Immigration personnel inclusive to be highly transparent in the pursuit of his/her duties, considering the fact that the Immigration service is the chief image-maker of the country. Its officers and men must ensure that their behaviour and conducts are humane and courteous at all times”

“Primarily, Nigeria Immigration Service is a security outfit, however service-oriented, as it provides specialized services to Nigerians and non-Nigerians wishing to traverse, visit or be domiciled in Nigeria. Such services are expected to be provided with all decorum they deserve,” he said.

Muhammadu said that service must be given in a transparent manner and at the exact fees they are advertised without hidden charges or behind the curtain fees, stressing that a customer has the right to be served right.

“Therefore, timely and transparent service is a task that must be done. The customer, herein referred to as client has the right to seek redress where he/she is not served right.

“The service provider herein referred to as the Immigration personnel are paid for their services, thus must serve right. It is a change mantra. You either serve right or disengage and give others a chance to serve right. We are looking forward to a zero-tolerance on corruption,” the Comptroller General added.

Earlier in his opening address, Controller of Bauchi Command of NIS, Bappah Idris said that the workshop is timely and apt considering the trend of events in the country particularly issues of corrupt practices which is eating deep into the fabric of the country’s existence.

The State Controller expressed confidence that with the sensitization, the officers and men of the Immigration Service will know what more to do in order to minimize to the barest minimum the issues of corruption and corrupt practices in the Service.

Bappa Idris then charged the officers and men of the Service attending the sensitization workshop to listen carefully to what will be presented to them and put them into practice as they perform their official duties.