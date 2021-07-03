Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Representatives of 65 major markets in Anambra state have elected new leadership of the Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Union (ASMATA).

Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu, the incumbent was re-elected as president for another four year term alongside other executive members.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr Uche Okafor commended the traders for the orderly manner they conducted themselves before and after the exercise.

He commended the traders for the peaceful free, fair and transparent election, while appealing to them to continue to support APGA-led state government in the Nov. 6 guber election in the state.

” You all are partners with the state. Markets are treated as another tier of government here in Anambra. That’s why under the community choose a project initiative of Gov. Willie Obiano, your markets received N10m each to build infrastructure that will benefit the traders.

“When the COVID 19 pandemic broke out, the government fumigated your markets and as a way of cushioning the effect of the virus on the livelihood of traders, the governor graciously approved a 10% tax refund for all the traders which AIRs paid in full”, Okafor said.

He reminded them to vote for the APGA candidate during the the governroship election to continue to receive the support of state government

The re-elected President, Chief Ekwegbalu appreciated the traders for finding him and other executive members worthy of managing their affairs for the next four years.

Ekwegbalu commended the Commissioner for his sterling leadership qualities and skso thanked the state governor for the security and tranquil environment Anambra people are enjoying.

He promised to ensure peace in all the markets.

Other members of the executive include:

1st Vice President General – Chief Jude Agumadu 2nd Vice President General – Hon. Obinna Okechukwu Secretary General – Chief Uche Mabbi Assistant Sec. Gen. – Hon. John Machikolu Financial Secretary – Chief Kenneth Onyeka Treasurer – Chief FrankLouis Onyeabo PRO – Sunday Aniakor Welfare Officer – Chief Christopher Nwankwo Chief Provost – Chief Kenneth Amakaeze

Zonal Officers