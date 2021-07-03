Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A Rights group, Intersociety has condemned the despicable roles played by the government of Kenya in the criminal arrest on its soil and forceful extraction of the IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu back to Nigeria.

“We at Intersociety are not surprised at perfidious lies internationally told by the Kenyan government,” Mr Emeka Umeagbalasi, Chairman of the group said on Saturday in Onitsha, Anambra state.

Advertisement

According to him, the Uhuru Kenyatta and William Huto government is sobriquet “Buhari and Osinbajo government of Nigeria”, and had since their emergence in April 2013 been marked with local and international corporate image bastardization and ruination.

“The present Kenyan government is also lacking in character, due process and rule of law. This is nothing short of an example of notoriety in international roguery earned by the Kenyan outgoing government of Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.

He said the disclosures arising from the meeting between Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the Lead counsel to Kanu have shamed the outgoing Kenyan government and laid to rest any further doubt as to the despicable roles played.

Umeagbalasi said, “Instances abound. In December 2007 and January 2008, the country was gravely embroiled in election violence that led to killing of at least 1,300 civilians and displacement of over 600,000 others and as a result, the attention of the international community was caught and justice action demanded.

“Uhuru Kenyatta and William Huto, who later became the country’s President and Vice President in April 2013, were principally fingered, though they denied any wrongdoing.

“The matter was later taken to ICC and after their election and swearing in, in 2013, a case was opened against them and by virtue of their presidential seats, they were allowed to be attending their criminal trials while on seat.

“But rather than cooperating with ICC and proving their innocence as they pledged, they reneged and took steps to undermine the trial proceedings and the authority of the ICC.

“They instigated the Kenyan Parliament to pass yes votes exiting the ICC as a State-Party in Sept 2013.

“Not done, it was also independently alleged that assembled pieces of evidence and witnesses against the Kenyan President and his Deputy were tempered and the witnesses threatened and compromised; forcing them to decline showing up to testify against them.

“As a result, the case got messed up, forcing the Court to withdraw the case against Uhuru Kenyatta in 2014 and dismissal of that against Deputy President, William Huto in 2016.

“As if these were not enough, in May 2021, the same Kenyan government criminally arrested and forcefully extradited back to Turkey, Selahaddin Gulen, the nephew of Fetullah Gulen, Turkey’s most wanted man, now living on asylum in the United States.

“The Eastern African Section of the Human Rights Watch is now battling Kenyan government for “abducting and deporting Gulen to Turkey at the end of May 2021”; thereby ‘violating Kenya’s obligations to uphold the principles of non refoulement under international and regional refugee laws’.

“Same is also the case with the ‘18th June’ 2021 criminal arrest and forceful extradition of the IPOB Leader,” Umeagbalasi affirmed.