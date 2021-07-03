Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A yet-to-be identified girl was killed by stray bullet at the Yoruba Nation rally held at Ojota Park, Lagos on Saturday.

The protest, which started with singing and chanting, got rowdy as security operatives shot in the air, and also teargassed protesters.

The lifeless body of the girl was crowded by sympathisers at the scene.

A resident who pleaded anonymity said, when the protest went rowdy, the girl was about to open the shop when the stray bullet hit her.

Defying the heavy presence of security operatives, Yoruba Nation agitators under the aegis of Ilana Omo Oodua have shown up at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos.

The protesters gathered at the Ojota venue in their numbers when the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu was addressing journalists, The Nation reports.

The protesters lamented the rising insecurity in the southwest, they also decried the attack on Sunday Igboho’s residence.

While raising flags, sharing fliers on the Yoruba Nation, they also chanted “Yoruba Nation Now, No going back”, “Igboho Oosa”, “No retreat, No surrender”

Odumosu while addressing Journalists, stated that protesters have the right to protest, but it is not the right time to protest due to the destruction that followed the last #EndSARS protests.