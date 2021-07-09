Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

An elderstatesman, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi says he is not pleased with the politicians aftermath the guber primaries ahead of Nov. 6 Anambra state governoship election.

Amaechi made the observation in his Ukpor country home in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

“In the past one or two weeks, I’ve been reading on the media about the on-going processes leading to the Anambra governorship election coming up November 6, and I’m not well pleased.

“In some cases, political parties presented their own candidates, while some other individuals make themselves candidates.That is not good for our electoral process.

“At this time and age, a state like Anambra can’t afford to produce a governor that is not of the people. If we agreed on this, we have the time now to check the anomaly. Anambra must not wait to be given a governor from the backdoor. If that happens, I’ll be the first person to oppose it,” he affirmed.

The First Republic Minister of Aviation said Anambra was matured enough to follow due process in pursuing its goals, while callong on the electorate not to cast their votes based on sentiments or political affiliation.

Amaechi, the only surviving Zikist alias “the boy is good” urged Anambra people to beware of people, whom he said were bent on hijacking the upcoming governorship election without following due process.

He called on the Anambra electorate to gird their loins to ensure that their votes counted on November 6, and that those bent on hijacking the people’s mandate in whatever guise, do not succeed.

According to him, the reason why elected representatives are not accountable to the people is because they always feel they made it to the position on their own.

“The current trend in Anambra and Nigerian politics is that politicians tend to hijack the electoral process without due process. During our time, people cast votes and their votes count. Today, the story is different.

“I must also say that I’m not comfortable the way our people give prominence to political parties, as against political ideologies and individual candidates presenting themselves for elective positions.

“People would always say, “Nkea bu nke anyi. This kind of mantra makes such people vote blindly, because, they prefer party as against ideology or the individual being presented for elective post,” he said.