By Favour Goodness

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has agreed to dump Sen. Andy Uba as governorship candidate of the party in Anambra state.

This decision was taken at the meeting in Abuja on July 28 with all aspirants of the party with Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state in attendance .

The Party also agreed to pick consensus candidate for the party for the governorship election in the state.

Governorship aspirants at the meeting were Rev. Godwin Okonkwo, Chief Edozie Madu, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Dr Amobi Nwokafor, Chief Hygers Igwebike, Chief Ben Etiaba, Chief George Moghalu, Col (ARC) Geoff Onyejegbu, Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo and Chief Azuka Okwuosa.